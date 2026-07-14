Jang Dong-gun, Married for 17 Years, Makes a Cheesy Comment About Ko So-young's Beauty... "No Matter What Glasses She Wears, Beauty Makes the Outfit"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actor Jang Dong-gun showed that he is still a devoted husband, even 17 years into marriage.

On the 14th, Ko So-young's YouTube channel released a video titled "Ko So-young's Simple Cheongdam-dong Salad Recipe, Which Even Famous Idols Eat, Revealed for the First Time."

To celebrate reaching 100,000 subscribers, Ko So-young spent time serving food to the production team with her acquaintances. As she tasted the dishes, she said, "I should make this at home too. My husband will probably love it. My husband has a great reaction when I cook for him," expressing her excitement.

An acquaintance agreed, saying, "His reaction is really great. My brother-in-law is no joke. He speaks so sweetly," and shared an eyewitness account: "Once, when my sister tried on glasses at an eyewear shop, my brother-in-law said, 'Ah, so fashion is completed by the face after all?'"

Ko So-young responded shyly to Jang Dong-gun's affectionate remarks, saying, "When did he say that? He is only teasing because our friends are here."

Meanwhile, Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have two children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.