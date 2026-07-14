Yoo Ji-tae explains why he married at 35 after five years of dating Kim Hyo-jin: "Marriage in your 40s seemed unattractive"

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Yoo Ji-tae explains why he married at 35 after five years of dating Kim Hyo-jin: "Marriage in your 40s seemed unattractive"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Yoo Ji-tae explained why he got married in his 30s.

On the 14th, a video titled "Listen to Yoo Ji-tae's incredibly talkative life story *From Oldboy to Wangsaman" was released on the YouTube channel 'Lee Min-jung MJ'.

In the video, when asked what the biggest event of his 30s was, Yoo Ji-tae replied, "It was marriage. I did not want to get married in my 40s."

He, who married at 35, said candidly, "Marriage in my 40s looked too unattractive. I wanted to do it while I still felt energetic."

Hearing this, Lee Min-jung laughed and said "an unexpected loss" while thinking of her husband Lee Byung-hun, who married at 43.

Yoo Ji-tae added, "After getting married, I think I focused on films again."

Yoo Ji-tae explains why he married at 35 after five years of dating Kim Hyo-jin: "Marriage in your 40s seemed unattractive"

That day, Yoo Ji-tae also picked Lee Young-ae as the actress he remembers most. He said, "We made such good memories while filming 'One Fine Spring Day,' and I still feel truly grateful."

He continued, "At the time, we tried to bring out a lot of Yoo Ji-tae's image. So I was very much in that film while we were shooting it."

Meanwhile, Yoo Ji-tae married actress Kim Hyo-jin, who is eight years younger than him, in 2011 after five years of dating. The couple has two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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