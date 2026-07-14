Seo In-young Ends Her Diet, Leaves the 'Belly Fat Bomb' Embarrassment Behind and Heads to 'WATERBOMB' [Official]

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Seo In-young will take the stage at WATERBOMB Music Festival.

Her agency, SW Entertainment, said, "Seo In-young will be included in the lineup for 'WATERBOMB Sokcho 2026,' which will be held on August 22 at Hanwha Resort Seorak Sorano, and will meet fans there."

WATERBOMB Music Festival is a summer event that combines water and music, and it is widely known for its dazzling performances and high-energy shows every year. News of Seo In-young's appearance, as the original summer queen with unmatched stage presence, has already sparked explosive interest among music fans.

This appearance is especially meaningful because it reflects Seo In-young's sincere passion for the stage and the effort she has put into it. After returning through her personal YouTube channel, she began managing her weight ahead of WATERBOMB and has been working hard to prepare.

At the time, she was even embarrassed when the production team told her, "It's not WATERBOMB, it's belly fat bomb," but Seo In-young vowed to succeed in her diet, shouting, "I will definitely lose it. Just wait and see." Her steady self-management is expected to pay off in spectacular fashion on the WATERBOMB Sokcho stage.

A representative from her agency said, "Seo In-young is doing everything possible to create the best stage for the audience to enjoy with her," adding, "We ask for your great anticipation and support for this WATERBOMB Sokcho stage, where Seo In-young's efforts and passion, shown through YouTube, will shine."

Seo In-young, who has captivated the public with bold transformations and powerful vocals at every performance, is drawing attention over what kind of extraordinary stage show she will deliver at WATERBOMB and heat up Sokcho's summer night.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.