Yoon Eun-hye Sings Gummy's "Amnesia" at Close Friend's Wedding... Fantastic Duet with Arden Cho

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung Reporter] Actress Yoon Eun-hye shared special memories with fans by revealing the final schedule and after-party from her close friend Arden Cho's wedding in Italy.

On the 14th, Yoon Eun-hye uploaded a video to her YouTube channel featuring the final story of Arden Cho's wedding in Florence, Italy, along with travel footage.

In particular, a karaoke area set up at the wedding reception drew attention as Yoon Eun-hye and Arden Cho sang together. The two naturally shared the microphone and belted out Gummy's signature song, "Amnesia." Yoon Eun-hye showed off the solid vocals and emotional depth expected from a former member of Baby V.O.X, while Arden Cho matched her energy and completed a special duet performance.

As the song continued, guests applauded and cheered, singing along as the party venue quickly turned festive. The sight of the two longtime friends singing together at the wedding made the moment even more meaningful.

The day after the wedding, a "White Brunch Party" was held, with all the guests dressed in white. Yoon Eun-hye shared food with the attendees and talked about the lingering emotions from the previous day. At night, they even made plans to go swimming together, enjoying a relaxed and warm atmosphere.

After all the wedding events were over, the Florence trip continued. Yoon Eun-hye visited a restaurant with a beautiful view and enjoyed a leisurely meal. She then visited Ponte Vecchio, Palazzo Vecchio, Piazza della Signoria, and Florence Cathedral, all famous as filming locations, capturing the scenery of Florence on camera.

At the end of the video, she also revealed a video letter to Arden Cho. Yoon Eun-hye sincerely congratulated her longtime friend on her new beginning, saying, "I hope you live happily," and wrapped up the video by recalling the precious moments they shared at the wedding.

Yoon Eun-hye and Arden Cho are known in the entertainment industry as close friends who often travel, dine, and watch sports together. Yoon Eun-hye also drew attention recently for attending the first day of the wedding in Italy wearing a hanbok.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.