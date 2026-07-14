Kim Hyo-jin Tears Up Over Husband Becoming a Pastor After Marriage: "I’m Not the Pastor’s Wife He Promised... I’ve Even Gotten Complaint DMs from Church Members"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim Hyo-jin cheerfully shared the story of how she unexpectedly became a pastor’s wife after her husband suddenly chose the path of ministry.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder released a video titled, "I Woke Up and I’m a Pastor’s Wife?! Honey... Let Me Have Some Fun Too;; (Pastor’s Wife, Late Pregnancy at 45, and the Nude Taebo Story)."

When Kim Hyo-jin appeared that day, Jo Hye-ryun introduced her by saying, "She became a pastor’s wife regardless of her own will and is living such a holy life," drawing laughter.

Kim then explained, "My husband became a pastor quite late. Before we got married, he was just an ordinary church member, but after we married and went through several ups and downs in life, he became a pastor."

She said her husband had originally worked at a regular company. "The reason I married him was that I had worked hard as the family breadwinner from a young age. He saw that during our relationship and seemed to feel sorry for me," she said. "So he told me, 'If you marry me, I’ll make sure you live in style and be called a pastor’s wife.' I believed him and married him, but he ended up making me a different kind of pastor’s wife," she joked.

After hearing that, Jo Hye-ryun said, "You’re laughing about it now, but I heard you cried a lot back then." Kim Hyo-jin replied with a witty line: "Lord, the pastor’s wife I was promised is not this pastor’s wife."

Jo Hye-ryun also said, "Since she’s a pastor’s wife, she has a certain position. But when she meets us, she gets so excited that she keeps slipping back into the old Kim Hyo-jin. Even when we’re filming or doing YouTube, if we say, 'Why are you acting like that?' she says, 'Let me just do this today.'"

Lee Kyung-sil then defended her, saying, "Her main job is comedian, isn’t it?" Kim Hyo-jin agreed, saying, "My husband understands completely. I’ve lived as a comedian for 30 years, so when I go on air, he tells me to do whatever I want without worrying about anything."

She added, "Church members sometimes send me DMs or leave comments saying, 'Please restrain yourself. The Lord is watching,' but I’ll handle it wisely."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.