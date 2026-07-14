Korean Hospital Association Adopts and Distributes "Action Declaration for a Culture of Mutual Respect in Hospitals"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Hospital Association, led by Yoo Kyung-ha, adopted the "Action Declaration for a Culture of Mutual Respect in Hospitals" on the 14th and distributed campaign posters to member hospitals nationwide.

It also asked hospitals to take part in voluntary efforts to improve organizational culture and spread a culture of mutual respect.

The declaration reflects the hospital sector's shared commitment to fundamentally reform harmful workplace practices, including bullying and the so-called "taeum" culture, following recent tragic incidents at hospitals. It also aims to create a work environment in which all hospital staff are respected.

In the declaration, the Korean Hospital Association stressed that "a hospital is a place that protects patients' lives, and at the same time it must be a community where hospital workers are respected and grow together," adding that "patient safety begins with the safety of hospital workers."

It also said that, based on the belief that "hospital workers who are respected protect patients most safely," it will work to build a healthy organizational culture in which all hospital staff respect one another and can work safely.

The declaration includes seven action tasks: eliminating bullying, verbal abuse, ostracism and personal insults based on differences in job type, rank or experience; improving misguided training and organizational practices that have been justified under the name of "taeum"; expanding systematic education and mentoring for new hospital workers and younger staff; strengthening prevention systems against workplace bullying and creating safe counseling and reporting channels; establishing respectful leadership among managers and leaders; expanding support for the mental health and psychological safety of hospital workers; and fostering an organizational culture that practices gratitude and respect.

The Korean Hospital Association said it will not stop at the declaration itself, but will also pursue a range of follow-up projects with member hospitals to create a healthier hospital culture.

First, it plans to launch a campaign to spread a culture of mutual respect in hospitals. It will also expand leadership training on mutual respect for managers and support protection programs for new hospital workers. In addition, it plans to identify and promote hospitals with outstanding organizational cultures, helping establish a healthy organizational culture across the hospital sector.

Korean Hospital Association President Yoo Kyung-ha said, "The greatest competitiveness of a hospital ultimately comes from its people, and an organizational culture of mutual respect is the starting point for providing high-quality medical services and ensuring patient safety," adding, "The association will not end this declaration as a one-time campaign, but will continue working with member hospitals to build a hospital culture where respect and understanding are part of everyday life."

He added, "A healthy organizational culture is not an issue for any one profession alone, but a shared value that all hospital staff must build together," and emphasized that "creating an environment where respected hospital workers can work happily is the path to providing safer and more trusted medical care for the public."

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.