Jangheung County to Become a City of Water This Summer... 19th Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival to Open

A large-scale water festival that will help beat the summer heat will be held in Jangheung County, South Jeolla Province. According to Jangheung County, the 19th Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival will run for nine days from July 25 to August 2. The festival will take place at Tamjin River Riverside Park, Cypress Forest Woodland, and the Papillon ZIP area in Jangheung-eup.

The Jeongnamjin Jangheung Water Festival will kick off on July 25, the opening day, with its signature event, the Colorful Salsudaecheop Street Parade. This year’s parade will feature a storytelling theme of blessings, traditional cultures from around the world, and vivid color performances, offering an upgraded lineup of attractions.

The Colorful Salsudaecheop Street Parade will depart from Jangheung County Citizens’ Hall at 1 p.m. and move through the Jungang-ro area. There, county residents, tourists, and global performance teams will stage an energetic water performance before heading to the festival’s "world’s largest water fight" venue. The festivities will be further energized by the powerful beats of African percussion, lively brass band music, exotic Hawaiian dance, and playful clowns.

The highlight of the Jangheung Water Festival, the "world’s largest water fight," will be held every day at 2 p.m. It will run for 60 minutes on weekdays and 120 minutes on weekends, allowing more people to join in the fun. This year, the entire festival grounds have been expanded into a water-fight field, making the event even larger in scale.

A variety of performances will also be held to heat up the cool festival atmosphere. The Jangheung Rock Festival will take place on July 31. Top domestic rock acts, including Daybreak, FT Island, Kim Kyung-ho Band, Crack Shot, and Eve, will take the stage for high-energy performances. An EDM party will also be held on August 1.

Jangheung County will also offer hands-on programs for festivalgoers. From July 25 to August 1, the "catch the golden fish (giant eel)" event will be held every day at 3 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy a range of water activities on the Tamjin River, including wooden boats, banana boats, and peanut boats. Children can use the large water slide, healing water cascade area, and event pool.

Kim Se-hyung, Reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.