KORAIL Expands Food Safety Zones at KTX Stations, Adding 15 More Including Busan and Gangneung

The food safety zone centered on Korea Railroad Corporation (KORAIL)'s KTX stations has been expanded. A food safety zone is a system designated by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for areas where certified food safety establishments, known for strong hygiene management, account for a certain percentage or more.

According to KORAIL on the 14th, 15 major KTX stations, including Busan Station and Gangneung Station, were additionally designated as food safety zones on the 13th. In addition to Seoul Station in 2024 and Yongsan Station in 2025, the newly designated stations include Busan, Dongdaegu, Daejeon, Yeongdeungpo, Ulsan, Suwon, Pohang, Cheonan-Asan, Gwangmyeong, Osong, Gyeongju, Iksan, Seodaejeon, Cheongnyangni and Gangneung stations. KORAIL plans to complete certification for certified food safety establishments at all station restaurants by the end of the year.

Won Hyung-min, head of KORAIL's New Growth Business Division, said, "Efforts to raise hygiene management standards across railway stations have led to the expansion of food safety zones." He added, "We will do our best so that anyone can use station restaurants with confidence."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.