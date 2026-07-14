Ko So-young Says Her Friendship with Lee Jung-jae Is Not the Same Anymore... "We Use Honorifics and Don't Contact Each Other Much"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actress Ko So-young said that her relationship with close friend Lee Jung-jae has changed.

On the 14th, a video titled "Ko So-young's Super Simple Cheongdam-dong Salad Recipe, Eaten by Famous Idols, Revealed for the First Time" was uploaded to Ko So-young's YouTube channel.

That day, Ko So-young celebrated reaching 100,000 subscribers by treating the production team to a meal. When the producer/director suggested inviting Lee Jung-jae, who is widely known as a close friend, as the next guest and asked, "You don't keep in touch, do you?" Ko So-young replied, "I don't really reach out that much anymore."

"When we were younger, everyone was just friends, but now we've all gotten older. We used to speak casually, but now we use honorifics. It has the feel of friendly honorifics," she added. When the production team reacted in surprise, Ko So-young said, "There is a world of adults. But I really like it. It feels respectful to each other."

Meanwhile, Ko So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have two children.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.