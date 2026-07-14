At 47, Han Da-gam Becomes the Oldest Pregnant Celebrity, Says She Has Gained Only 3 kg... A Slim, Bloat-Free Expectant Mother

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Han Da-gam showed off her unchanged beauty even in her sixth month of pregnancy.

On the 13th, Han Da-gam shared an update on her social networking service, saying, "Wow!! Let's be together forever~^^ I am just grateful that I can be with such wonderful people. Every time I see them, I feel happy and excited, and I learn so much." She was referring to meeting acquaintances from the entertainment industry.

In the photos she shared, Han Da-gam drew attention with her slim silhouette, making it hard to believe she is pregnant. She also appeared to have almost no swelling. Her appearance was so unchanged from before pregnancy that it drew admiration. Recently, Han Da-gam said she has been exercising and managing her diet, and revealed that she has gained only 3 kg since becoming pregnant.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020 and announced her pregnancy in April. Born in 1980, she has become the oldest expectant mother in the entertainment industry.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.