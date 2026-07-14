Lee Suzy to Undergo Surgery for Vocal Cord Nodules... "Broadcasting and YouTube Activities Will Remain As Expected"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Broadcaster Lee Su-ji (41) has been diagnosed with vocal cord nodules and will undergo surgery.

According to MyDaily on the 14th, Lee Su-ji was recently diagnosed with vocal cord nodules by medical staff and plans to have a short recovery period after the surgery. It is reported that she decided to have surgery based on the medical team's recommendation, even though her condition is not serious.

The media reported, "Her throat condition was poor due to working non-stop for several years," adding, "She plans to resume activities in good health after fully recovering following the surgery. 38 million subscribers, will also continue to operate without interruption.

Meanwhile, Lee Su-ji, who debuted as an SBS public recruitment comedian in 2008, established herself as a representative comedian in the entertainment industry by performing in shows such as "Gag Concert," "SNL Korea," "Office Workers," and "Sister Cafe. " She is continuing her prime by winning the Best Female Variety Performer award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards and the Baeksang Arts Awards last year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.