"Divorced" Ji Yeon-soo Says She Worked Part-Time at a Beef Soup Restaurant Wearing Men’s Swim Trunks, Hiding Her Figure

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Ji Yeon-soo, a former racing model and broadcaster, opened up about the reality of having to hide her appearance to make a living, far removed from her glamorous past.

On the 13th, a video titled "The reason Ji Yeon-soo cannot hold her son Minsu..." was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Ji Yeon-soo’s Yeonsuropta."

When asked what part-time jobs she had taken after her divorce, the single mother said, "I worked as a model for a long time. But I didn’t realize in real life that I was someone who stood out."

She continued, "In the modeling world, there were plenty of people who looked like me, and I was short among them. The others were all over 170 cm tall, and they were all glamorous with incredible figures."

She explained, "When I stepped into real life, I realized I was tall and stood out. I thought the only way to survive here was to make myself disappear. So I deliberately dressed as shabbily as possible. I wore black and gray men’s tracksuits. That way, my body line wouldn’t show."

She said that she is currently working part-time at a beef soup restaurant and added, "These days, I wear men’s swim trunks when I work."

Ji Yeon-soo also said that she has supported herself by working part-time at restaurants, doing dishes, cleaning, working at a side-dish shop, and helping at a wedding shop.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli, formerly of U-KISS, in 2014 and had a son, Minsu, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo is raising her son alone, while Eli recently remarried, drawing public attention.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.