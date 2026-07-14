Shin Goo Confesses Failed Double-Eyelid Surgery, Saying, "It Turned My Eyelids Inside Out, So I Hid Them With Glasses"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Shin Goo revealed that he had undergone double-eyelid surgery.

On the 13th, the Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup channel released an episode featuring Shin Goo, Jo Dal-hwan, and Lee Sang-yoon.

That day, Shin Goo said he had taken just one year off during his 65-year acting career. It was when he failed at double-eyelid surgery 20 years ago.

Shin Goo said, "I did not mean to get double-eyelid surgery. My eyelids kept drooping, so I kept lifting my head. I had the surgery done by a doctor who was a drinking buddy, but he turned my eyelids inside out."

It took a full year for the swelling to go down, and he said he started wearing glasses to hide the double eyelids. Shin Goo laughed and said, "My eyesight is good, so the glasses I am wearing now have no prescription. I started wearing them to hide the double eyelids, and it became a habit, so I kept wearing them."

Meanwhile, Shin Goo, born in 1936, is 90 years old and the oldest active actor in the industry. He is currently appearing on stage in the play "The Merchant of Venice."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.