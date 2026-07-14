Yoo Ah-in spotted on first official outing after suspended sentence in drug case... "Black shirt and a hat pulled low"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Yoo Ah-in is drawing attention inside and outside the entertainment industry after making his first appearance at a major official film event since the Supreme Court of Korea finalized a suspended prison sentence in his drug case.

Yoo attended the VIP screening of director Na Hong-jin's new film "Hope" at Megabox COEX in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 13th. The event was attended by many top stars, including Lee Jung-jae, Yum Jung-ah, Cha Tae-hyun, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Ji-ah, Jin Ki-joo, Koo Sung-hwan, Blackpink's Jisoo, and Rosé.

The sighting video of Yoo, filmed at the scene, spread widely on online communities and social networking services, drawing strong attention. In the video, Yoo arrived wearing a black shirt and pants, with a hat pulled down low over his face. He did not stand at the photo wall, but inside the screening venue he was seen greeting acquaintances warmly and acting naturally.

Carrying a tumbler in one hand as he moved around, he appeared cautious and kept looking around. But when he spotted an acquaintance he had not seen in a long time, he smiled brightly, said, "It's been a while," and was also seen hugging the person.

Although this appearance is too early to be seen as an official comeback, it has drawn industry attention because it was his first public film event since the Supreme Court ruling.

There were also eyewitness accounts at the venue saying Yoo had attended the event with Jang Jae-hyun, the director of "Exhuma." Recent reports said Yoo is in talks to appear in Jang's next project, "Vampyr," which has also drawn attention to their meeting. However, the investment and distribution company NEW said, "Nothing has been finalized regarding his appearance," and maintained a cautious stance.

Last year as well, while he had suspended official activities, Yoo drew attention after being spotted with director Bong Joon-ho and world-famous DJ Peggy Gou. His appearance at the "Hope" VIP screening is now being interpreted in various ways, with some wondering whether it signals a comeback.

Previously, Yoo was indicted on charges of habitually using medical propofol and other drugs 181 times over about 18 months starting in September 2020, disguising the use as sedation for cosmetic procedures. He was also accused of illegally obtaining and purchasing more than 1,100 sleeping pills using another person's name.

At the first trial, he was sentenced to one year in prison and taken into custody in court. On appeal, the sentence was reduced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, along with a fine of 2 million won. Prosecutors later appealed, but the Supreme Court of Korea upheld the appellate ruling, and Yoo was released after about five months in custody.

He later completed his exclusive contract with UAA, the agency he had been with for 12 years. Recent reports said he is in talks to sign with Galaxy Corporation, with rumors also circulating about a contract bonus worth several billion won.

The film industry is said to still be extending offers to Yoo. He has reportedly received casting proposals for several films and series, including Jang Jae-hyun's "Vampyr," and many in the industry continue to value his acting skills despite his legal troubles.

In fact, his performances in "The Match" and "Hi-Five," both of which had their releases delayed during the trial, were well received. For "The Match," he was also named as a nominee for Best Actor Award at the Director's Cut Awards, which are selected directly by film directors.

His return to official activities has not yet been confirmed, but this appearance at the "Hope" VIP screening has renewed interest in Yoo's future comeback plans.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.