Sleepy Shocked by 'Hospital Bill Bomb' After Son's Emergency Surgery... "My Stock Gains Vanished"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Singer Sleepy was stunned by his son's sudden injury and the unexpectedly high surgery bill.

On the 14th, a video titled "[Childcare Emergency] Nawu got hurt and needed 20 stitches..." was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Sleepy's Right."

Sleepy said he was heartbroken after his second son, Nawu, was suddenly injured. He said, "Nawu fell from a chair and hit the corner of a desk, leaving a cut on his eyebrow that required a total of 20 stitches."

After suffering a severe eyebrow laceration the night before, Nawu could not receive treatment in the emergency room and instead underwent surgery under sedation at a 24-hour plastic surgery clinic.

Sleepy then said, "I have to tell you something shocking. It took 2.87 million won for 20 stitches. My stock gains are all gone," and shut his eyes tightly.

Sleepy later returned to the hospital with Nawu and felt relieved after hearing that his recovery was going well.

Meanwhile, Sleepy married a non-celebrity eight years his junior in 2022, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.