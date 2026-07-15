Chaerim, Married and Divorced Twice, Is Living on Jeju Island with Her Mother and Son, and She Snapped at Nosy Comments: "Why Should I Rely on a Man?"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Chaerim shared an update on her more grounded life on Jeju Island.

Recently, Chaerim posted a video on her Chinese social media account featuring her son and mother.

Chaerim asked her son, "Are you happy living on Jeju Island?" He nodded and replied, "Yes. 99 out of 100." He said he took off one point because he remembered the times his mother scolded him, drawing laughter. Chaerim then showed her affection, saying to him, "Min-woo is such a precious child that even a perfect 100 wouldn't be enough."

In another video, Chaerim also shared a candid story that drew attention. She said, "Why do people keep telling me to look for happiness in a man? Why do they keep saying I should lean on a man when I'm standing on my own? I learned this through my own energy, time, and tears," sharply responding to intrusive comments and expressing her belief in finding happiness on her own without depending on a man.

Meanwhile, Chaerim married singer Lee Seung-hwan in 2003, but they divorced in 2006. She later married Chinese actor Gao Ziqi in 2014 and had a son, but they divorced in 2020. She has since started living on Jeju Island.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.