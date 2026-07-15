Jo Hye-ryun Opens Up About the Wounds of Her First Marriage: "I Felt Empty Because I Lacked Affection and My Husband's Love"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Jo Hye-ryun candidly spoke about the longing for love she felt during her first marriage.

On the 14th, a video titled "Please watch only today, Lord. I gathered all the best stories from 30 years! (Pastor's wife, behind-the-scenes of giving birth at 45, nude taebo story)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Rolling Thunder.

That day, Kim Hyo-jin recalled, "When I think back to Jo Hye-ryun in the past, she always seemed to be living as if she were being chased by work. So many people loved her, and she had no shortage of anything, yet she always felt rushed and unsatisfied. Her schedule was really packed, but even while running two or three appointments a day, she would say, 'I don't have any schedule.'"

In response, Jo Hye-ryun admitted, "That was a desire to be recognized." Lee Kyung-sil, who had watched her closely, said, "From what I saw, she didn't have the most basic kind of love in her heart at the time. It felt like she lacked affection."

Jo Hye-ryun also opened up, saying, "I wanted a son, but I had a daughter, and living without being recognized was probably a wound for me."

Lee Kyung-sil went on to say, "After becoming a comedian, she received love and got married, didn't she? No matter how long or how far a woman goes, the most basic love in marriage is a husband's love." She added, "But that love always felt lacking for her. So she tried to find it elsewhere." Hearing this, Jo Hye-ryun laughed awkwardly and said, "Why are you telling my story?"

Lee Kyung-sil then said, "At some point, after meeting your current husband, that love became full." Jo Hye-ryun agreed, saying, "That's right."

Jo Hye-ryun also said, "Back then I was even busier than Hyo-jin, but what I felt from her was, 'She earns less than me and isn't as successful, so why does she seem so secure?' But now I understand. She had someone to rely on."

After hearing that, Kim Hyo-jin said, "What I have always been grateful for is that I never lacked love while growing up. I was loved enough by my parents, and I also had the strength of religion." She added, "Even after marriage, my husband is someone who shows me so much respect and love that I sometimes think it's excessive."

She continued, "Because of the nature of our work, our income is irregular, and there is a lot of frustration and despair from not being chosen. But whenever that happens, my husband always supports me, and that has given me self-esteem and made me feel blessed. I am so grateful."

Meanwhile, Jo Hye-ryun married in 1998 and had one son and one daughter, but the couple divorced in 2012. She later remarried in 2014 to a businessman two years her junior.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.