Seo Jang-hoon Is No Match for Lee Hyori... He Could Only Laugh When Asked, "Have You Ever Been Divorced?" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Seo Jang-hoon broke into a sweat over Lee Hyori's unexpected question.

On the JTBC program 'Love War' aired on the 14th, a couple with a 12-year age gap appeared and waged a tense battle over love.

That day, the girlfriend flatly turned down her 12-years-younger boyfriend when he invited her to drink with his friends. Seo Jang-hoon said, "When people get older, just being invited like that becomes something to be grateful for. I'd head out right away. If no one invites you anymore, it gets lonely." Lee Hyori strongly agreed, saying, "That's so true. No one invites me."

Yewon, who appeared as a special diplomat, then recalled the time she dated a younger boyfriend. She said, "I met my boyfriend's friends, and they wanted to play a 'Never Have I Ever' game with a sexual twist. If I didn't join in, I thought I'd look way too old-fashioned, so before I knew it, I was folding down my fingers." Her comment drew laughter.

The girlfriend also said, "I totally relate." Seo Jang-hoon then emphasized again, "I understand where she's coming from, but once you get older than this, you just go when you're called."

Lee Hyori then suddenly asked, striking a coy pose, "If I called you around 11 p.m. and asked you to have a drink alone with me, would you come out?" Seo Jang-hoon looked flustered and replied, "Why would you call me?"

Yewon shot back, "To play Never Have I Ever," and Lee Hyori immediately followed up with a question for the game: "Have you ever been divorced? Or not?" Seo Jang-hoon was left speechless by Lee Hyori's sudden divorce question and could only laugh, sending the studio into laughter.

Meanwhile, Seo Jang-hoon has often shown an unusually weak side only in front of Lee Hyori, making him a frequent target of teasing from the cast of JTBC's 'Knowing Bros.'

In a June broadcast, Kang Ho-dong revealed, "He never backs down from us, but he can't do anything in front of Hyori." Lee Soo-geun added, "I heard this from the 'Love War' cast, and when Hyori says, 'Oppa, please!' he just stays quiet."

Seo Jang-hoon also drew laughs when he used an unusually respectful honorific, calling Lee Hyori "that person," after members asked him to invite her as a guest.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.