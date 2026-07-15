"Do You Know Seondangpo?" LG Electronics Holds Life's Good Day

LG Electronics said on the 15th that it will run its 'Life's Good Seondangpo' campaign across 10 business sites nationwide. According to LG Electronics, Seondangpo was designed around the concept of a pawn shop, where people leave items as collateral to borrow money, but in this case it collects employees' pledges to do good deeds and offers a range of brand experiences. The campaign began on the 7th and will run through the 24th, touring 10 business sites nationwide, including LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, Magok Science Park, Changwon Smart Park and Pyeongtaek Digital Park. LG Electronics said Seondangpo carries the message that good deeds practiced at work and in daily life come together to complete the company's recently promoted 'Life's Good' brand.

Ryu Je-cheol, CEO of LG Electronics, recently announced a pledge to put the brand slogan 'Life's Good' into practice for employees. At the brand event 'Life's Good Day' held on the 13th at the west building of LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, Ryu said, "I will keep thinking about how to provide a better life not only for current customers but also for future customers, and I will put Life's Good into practice."

Since 2023, LG Electronics has been introducing a variety of programs for employees each year to help internalize the brand's values. This year, the company focused on letting employees experience the brand based on the understanding it has built over the past three years.

Kim Hyo-eun, head of brand management at LG Electronics, said, "A brand loved by customers begins with employees' empathy and action," adding, "We will continue to offer a variety of programs so that all employees can naturally put the brand's core values into practice in their work and daily lives."

Kim Se-hyung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.