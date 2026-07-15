Ildong Foodis Wraps Up 'Hyumune Brand Day' at FC Seoul Home Match

Provided by Ildong Foodis

Ildong Foodis said it successfully wrapped up its 'Hyumune Brand Day' at FC Seoul's home match held on the 12th at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The event was organized to mark the company's third consecutive year of official partnership with FC Seoul. It was held as a festival-style program designed to offer sports fans a differentiated brand experience and share Hyumune's healthy, energizing spirit.

In particular, commentator Lee Young-pyo, the exclusive model for 'Hyumune Amino Poten' and a FC Seoul legend, joined the event and added to its significance.

Before kickoff, the Hyumune brand booth set up at the north plaza of Seoul World Cup Stadium featured a variety of hands-on programs, drawing a steady stream of visitors.

At the sales zone, the company introduced two limited-edition 'Hyumune special package' sets, each randomly including two FC Seoul player fan cards. It also drew strong interest with a lucky draw event for on-site buyers, offering prizes such as FC Seoul jerseys and signed balls from commentator Lee Young-pyo.

The experience zone and event zone featured a giant air-bounce soccer game and a social media follow roulette event, encouraging participation from families, friends, and couples.

Provided by Ildong Foodis

The company also held a tasting event for 'Hyumune Amino Poten Water Plus,' providing visitors with energy and hydration in the summer heat and further heating up the atmosphere.

A special program for fans selected through a pre-event also received an enthusiastic response.

At the fan signing session, participants had a chance to speak directly with commentator Lee Young-pyo. The stadium tour and escort kids program, in which children entered the field alongside the players, also gave participants lasting memories.

Visitors who took part in the event said, "We came to the stadium with our family, and my child especially loved the soccer game and player cards, so we had a great time before the match," and "I won a stadium tour and made unforgettable memories with my friend," expressing their satisfaction.

Provided by Ildong Foodis

At the opening event before kickoff, commentator Lee Young-pyo took part in the ceremonial first kick to wish FC Seoul victory. A quiz event using the stadium's large electronic scoreboard followed, drawing audience participation and completing a festival where fans and the brand connected closely.

An Ildong Foodis official said, "We are delighted to have been able to share Hyumune's healthy energy directly with sports fans through Brand Day, which we prepared as an official sponsor of FC Seoul," adding, "We will continue to present a variety of sports marketing activities that allow the brand and consumers to communicate and connect together."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.