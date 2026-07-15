Seoul Tourism Organization Opens Reservations for Sand Agit at Seoul Summer Beach, the Water Park in Front of Gwanghwamun

Visitors enjoy sand play and relaxation at the 2025 Seoul Summer Beach. Photo courtesy of Seoul Tourism Organization.

A water park will be available against the backdrop of palaces that preserve the charm of Korea. Seoul Tourism Organization (STO) will present the 2026 Seoul Summer Beach from July 20 through August 9. Held at Gwanghwamun Square and Sejongno Park, the event will feature a wide range of summer attractions, including a large pool, water slides, a sandy beach, and a flea market.

According to STO on the 15th, advance reservations for its signature attraction, Sand Agit, will open at 7 p.m. that day through Naver Reservation ahead of the event's opening. Applications will also be accepted through the Instagram profile link for Seoul Summer Beach. Reservations will open sequentially by week, and each person may apply for up to four tickets per week. Cancellations and changes are allowed until before the scheduled use time.

Bird's-eye view of Sand Agit. Photo courtesy of Seoul Tourism Organization.

Sand Agit recreates an urban beach by creating a sandy area inside a 12-meter-diameter air dome. It was designed so visitors can enjoy both sand play and relaxation. To provide a comfortable environment, the attraction will operate with both advance reservations and on-site registration. It is free to use and will run daily from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in nine one-hour sessions, with the final session ending at 9:50 p.m. Each session can accommodate 50 people, including 30 advance reservations and 20 on-site visitors.

Seoul Summer Beach has added the Water Wave Zone, which brings together a large pool, water slides, water buckets, and a bounce pool with shallow water, as well as the Play Market Zone, where visitors can enjoy a variety of props and food. The water slide is open to everyone from children to adults, but for safety reasons, children 110 cm tall or shorter are not allowed to ride. The flea market is a space where visitors can browse a variety of summer goods and products sold by small business owners, along with different kinds of food.

Gil Gi-yeon, CEO of Seoul Tourism Organization, said, "I hope both Korean and international visitors will spend an unforgettable summer through special water-play content that can only be enjoyed in downtown Seoul this year."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.