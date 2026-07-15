CORTIS's Keonho to Go Ahead With First Tour Despite Fractures in Both Hands: "I Will Take the Stage Without Choreography"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Keonho, a member of the group CORTIS, has said he is determined to appear on the team's first solo tour stage despite fractures in the fingers of both hands.

He will not be able to perform the choreography, but he plans to join the show with a focus on singing to keep his promise to fans.

On the 15th, Big Hit Music announced Keonho's injury through the fan platform.

The agency said, "Keonho recently fell and used both hands to break his fall, then visited a hospital," adding, "Tests confirmed fractures near the little fingers of both hands. He received the necessary treatment and is currently recovering stably."

Medical staff advised him to wear a cast and brace for the time being and to minimize movement of both arms to protect the injured areas.

As a result, Keonho will perform mainly as a vocalist rather than dancing at the '2026 CORTIS TOUR 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN' IN INCHEON' concerts on the 18th and 19th.

Keonho also spoke directly to the fandom, CORE.

He apologized, saying, "I ended up injuring both of my hands this time. You must have been very surprised, and I'm sorry for causing concern."

He continued, "Since this tour is CORTIS's first, I really wanted to show you all five of us together, and I strongly wanted to take part."

He added, "I can't join the choreography with my friends, but I will do my best within what I can to put on a great stage with them."

Fans have been cheering on Keonho's fighting spirit. They have responded with comments such as, "Don't push yourself and take care of your health first," "Just having Keonho on stage is enough, even without choreography," and "This first tour with all five members makes it even more meaningful."

Meanwhile, CORTIS's second mini album, GREENGREEN, released in May, ranked No. 82 on the U.S. Billboard main album chart, the Billboard 200, and stayed on the chart for nine consecutive weeks.

The title track, REDRED, has also continued to gain steady popularity on global charts, extending the group's hottest upward momentum since its debut.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.