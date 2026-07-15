Jeong-suk from Season 15 Faces Husband's Alleged Two-Timing Scandal Head-On, Even Reveals His Face: "It Will Be Fun"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Jeong-suk from "I'm Solo" Season 15 is confronting the controversy surrounding her husband head-on.

Jeong-suk recently shared several updates through her YouTube channel.

Jeong-suk, who said she had left her company, looked back on the controversies that arose before her marriage, saying, "You probably remember me as someone who has been involved in a lot of controversy. There was also the incident with online trolls and an in-person confrontation, and now that I am married, there were controversies involving my husband too, including his ex-girlfriend. I think you all know that the road to marriage was not easy either."

Jeong-suk explained, "The reason I am bringing this up is that in August, we will appear as a married couple on a KBS program. We will be the first couple to do so. I cannot go into details, but I think it will be a very entertaining show. That is why my husband will also be revealed on camera for the first time." She added, "My husband thought about it a lot, and after being someone who had faced many controversies before, he decided to go on the show because he wanted to confront the controversy head-on."

Earlier this year, Jeong-suk from Season 15 was hit with allegations of overlapping relationships ahead of her marriage to B. Last year, A, who identified herself as B's ex-girlfriend, wrote in an open chat room created by Jeong-suk, "I am leaving this here because I think Jeong-suk may not have known. While he was dating me, he secretly went on blind dates, and after overlapping relationships, he ended up getting married. It is shameless for someone who cheated to appear on a public relationship show and even a live broadcast."

A then released messages exchanged with B and continued, "Jeong-suk's fiancé, B, arranged a blind date in early October while he was still dating his ex-girlfriend. He went on a blind date with Jeong-suk on October 31 while still in that relationship. Even after the blind date, he kept dating his ex-girlfriend while also seeing Jeong-suk." She claimed that B had been seeing two women at once.

Jeong-suk, who had not publicly commented on the controversy, married B at a church in May and began her newlywed life. Now, just two months later, attention is turning to what stance the couple will take as they declare they will face the issue head-on through a television program.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.