Importance of Component Materials Rising in Robot Technology Advancement... Researchers from KCC Silicon and Seoul National University Robotics Institute Host '1st Robot Technology Exchange Seminar'

◇ KCC Silicon and Professor Yong-Rae Park's team at the Seoul National University Robotics Institute are taking a commemorative photo at the robot technology exchange seminar held on the 14th.

Photo courtesy of KCC Silicon Recently, the robot industry is rapidly expanding into a stage preparing for actual production and application in industrial sites. Movements to establish supply chains for robot components and materials are gaining momentum in both domestic and international finished vehicle and parts industries.

As robot technology advances, the importance of materials used in components that come into direct contact with people or the external environment is also growing. In this regard, KCC Silicon held the "1st Robot Technology Exchange Seminar" on the 14th at the KCC Silicon Research Institute in Giheung-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, together with the research team led by Professor Yong-Rae Park of the Seoul National University Robotics Research Institute (SNU RI).

Approximately 20 researchers and working-level staff from both sides, including KCC Silicon Research Institute Director Hyun-Woo Kim and Professor Yong-Rae Park of SNU RI, attended the seminar to share silicon material technologies and research status applicable to the robotics field. These included "silicon polymer blending technology," which combines silicon raw materials according to purpose and application to realize performance characteristics such as elasticity, strength, and durability, and methods for applying silicon materials to "soft actuators," which are smooth actuation devices that generate movement by contracting and relaxing like human muscles.

Both sides Taking this seminar as an opportunity, we plan to establish a system for regular technical exchange and continuously discuss the applicability of silicon materials in the robotics field as well as joint research projects. In the future, we intend to pursue the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for joint research to further strengthen technical cooperation between the two parties and advance the field of silicon materials for robots.

A KCC Silicon official stated, "As the robotics industry is still in its early stages where application materials and technical standards have not yet been established, it is crucial to verify the performance and applicability of silicon materials through proactive cooperation with academia. " The official added, "Starting with this seminar, we will continue technical exchanges with the Seoul National University Robotics Research Institute to enhance our competitiveness in the field of silicon materials for robots.

" Kim So-hyung, Reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.