Seasonal-core trend fuels summer-only wellness drinks, sparking seasonal competition from hotels to cafes

As the hot summer season sets in, food and beverage companies are rolling out a series of seasonal drinks with a health-focused concept.

Catering to the tastes of consumers in their 20s and 30s who pursue a lifestyle centered on seasonal ingredients, summer drinks that go beyond simple thirst relief and use seasonal fruits, healthy ingredients and unusual recipes are now in fierce competition.

◇ TEAZEN x L'Escape collaboration: 'Apple Twist' and 'PINK SPRINT.' Photo courtesy of TEAZEN

TEAZEN said it will offer summer wellness drinks through Aug. 31 in collaboration with Josun Hotels & Resorts' boutique hotel L'Escape, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Myeongdong. Two special recipe drinks made with kombucha and apple cider vinegar will be sold at Tea Salon on the sixth floor of L'Escape, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Myeongdong. The lineup includes 'PINK SPRINT,' made with TEAZEN Kombucha Sicilian Pink Lemon, and 'APPLE TWIST,' made with TEAZEN Apple Cider Vinegar Original. The two drinks will be served with a hot pink tea tumbler specially made for this collaboration.

Caffè Pascucci tea sparkling drinks. Photo courtesy of Caffè Pascucci

The cafe industry is also introducing a stream of health-themed drinks for the summer season. Caffè Pascucci has launched sparkling drinks using its tea brand, Tetra. The 'Apple Chamomile Tea Sparkling' combines apple and chamomile tea for a refreshing flavor, while the 'Green Grape Mint Tea Sparkling' adds green grape and mint tea for a cooler taste. The company has also expanded its summer tea drink lineup with 'Passion Lemon Sparkling,' which combines passion fruit and lemon.

◇ 'Tingle Real Ade Mystery Peach.' Photo courtesy of Ilhwa

Seasonal limited-edition drinks made with in-season ingredients are also drawing attention. Ilhwa has launched 'Tingle Real Ade Mystery Peach,' a low-calorie sparkling fruit beverage made with mystery peach, a seasonal fruit available only in early summer. The company said the drink contains 15% peach juice, delivering a sweet yet refreshing flavor.

An industry official said, "As the 'Seasonal-core' trend has become more pronounced recently, consumers are increasingly looking for seasonal drinks that satisfy not only thirst, but also health, personal taste and special experiences."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.