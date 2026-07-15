Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Re-designated as a Regional Emergency Medical Center, Confirming Its Emergency Care Capabilities

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, headed by Director Lee Moon-soo, was re-designated as a Chungnam Regional Emergency Medical Center by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) on the 15th.

A Regional Emergency Medical Center is the highest-level emergency care institution. It serves as a base hospital for treating critically ill emergency patients, preparing for and responding to disasters, and training emergency medical personnel.

The re-designation review comprehensively assessed the hospital's operating performance over the past three years, as well as its facilities, equipment, staffing, and specialized treatment capabilities.

Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital met the strengthened evaluation standards with its 24-hour specialist care system, advanced treatment capabilities for severe emergency cases, and rapid consultation system for major trauma and cardiocerebrovascular emergencies. It was once again recognized for its high-level emergency medical capabilities.

Director Lee Moon-soo said, "With the opening of the new hospital, we have significantly strengthened our emergency care infrastructure, advanced equipment, specialist workforce, and collaborative treatment system, taking our ability to treat critically ill emergency patients to the next level." He added, "We will continue to fulfill our role and responsibility as Chungnam's leading Regional Emergency Medical Center, protecting the golden hour for critically ill emergency patients."

Meanwhile, Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital operates the Regional Emergency Medical Center, Pediatric Emergency Center, Chungnam Regional Cardiocerebrovascular Center, and Regional Maternal and Child Medical Center. Through these services, it is building an essential local medical system that covers both adults and children while working to improve the region's emergency care standards.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

An emergency patient is being transported to the Chungnam Regional Emergency Medical Center at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.