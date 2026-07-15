"Complaint That No One Congratulated Her on Marriage Registration" Lee Soo-ji Strikes Again, This Time Satirizing Civil Servant Reality

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Soo-ji has delivered another sharp satire.

On the 14th, a video titled "Protecting Civil Servant Kim Ji-young's Iron Rice Bowl" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Hot Issue Ji.

In the video, Lee Soo-ji transformed into civil servant Kim Ji-young and introduced a rookie civil servant's daily routine. Even before work had begun, an irate complainant demanding a family register copy snapped, "Do it during the time you're just sitting there. If you're not going to work, why are you sitting there? You're just wasting taxpayer money. You make a living off my taxes."

Amid the nonstop workload, a couple came in to register their marriage. Lee Soo-ji explained, "Please fill out the marriage registration form over there and bring your ID," but the man got angry and said, "We're getting married, and you're not even going to congratulate us?"

After processing the marriage registration, Lee Soo-ji sincerely congratulated the couple. She praised them, saying, "Your husband has a nice impression, and you two look great together," but the wife suddenly changed her mind and said, "Please cancel the marriage registration." The wife then made a fuss in front of Lee Soo-ji, saying, "You could have just said thank you. Why are you smiling with your eyes?"

At last, lunchtime arrived. Lee Soo-ji, who had brought a packed lunch, even made herself coffee with instant coffee. When the production team asked, "You make your own coffee too?" Lee Soo-ji explained, "Last time, I drank takeout coffee to celebrate our deputy director's promotion, and a complaint came in asking whether we were drinking coffee on taxpayers' money, so now I'm drinking coffee I make myself."

Lee Soo-ji's latest satire of civil servant life, which laid bare the realities of jobs such as nurses and kindergarten teachers, once again drew strong sympathy. Netizens left comments such as, "Civil servants pay taxes too," "A complaint over not being congratulated is unbelievable," "Thanks for covering civil servants," and "There was actually someone who filed a complaint because civil servants were eating watermelon in the office and didn't share it," showing their agreement with her satire.

.wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.