28th Season's Young-ja and Young-cheol, Who Remarried, Suddenly Hit by Breakup Rumors... Remarks About a "Breakup Notice After Her Pregnancy" Resurface

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Young-ja and Young-cheol from 'I'm Solo' Season 28 have suddenly been swept up in breakup rumors.

Recently, breakup rumors about Young-ja and Young-cheol have spread on an online community. The rumors grew after Young-ja removed all photos of Young-cheol from her social networking service account. She also closed the comments section on her social networking service, further fueling speculation about a rift between the two. However, Young-cheol's account still has photos with Young-ja, and many are urging people not to jump to conclusions.

As breakup rumors surfaced less than a year after their remarriage, a past TV appearance in which Young-cheol and Young-ja hinted at marital conflict has also come back into focus. When the two appeared on tvN STORY's 'Lee Ho-seon Counseling Center' in March, they said they had repeatedly gone through conflict and breakups since they were dating. In particular, Young-ja said she even considered breaking up when she learned she was pregnant before the wedding because of Young-cheol's reaction. Young-cheol said, "I felt so happy when I heard she was pregnant. I couldn't show it openly. I was worried it might feel like pressure, so I said, 'I'm really happy, and I will respect your thoughts and decision.' But she said she couldn't have the baby. I was very hurt by that, but I couldn't show it. Then she cried her eyes out. She said she felt anxious because I wasn't giving her certainty."

Young-ja said, "When I took the pregnancy test, I hoped I was pregnant. But I wished the man would say, 'That's great. Let's raise the baby,' and his reaction was vague. So I couldn't feel assured." She added that she told Young-cheol she wanted to break up once again.

The two also had financial disagreements. Young-ja said, "Young-cheol treats playing in a band club as a hobby, but the cost of performing as a hobby is much higher than my work as a pianist. It costs about 2 million won each time." She added that she does not know Young-cheol's income or spending details.

Meanwhile, Young-ja and Young-cheol, who appeared on the 28th season divorcee special of 'I'm Solo,' became a real-life couple after the show and remarried in January. Explaining why they rushed into remarriage, the two said they had conceived a child but later suffered a miscarriage, drawing much sympathy. wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.