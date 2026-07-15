"Short Legs Are My Destiny"... What Kwon Seong-jun Said After Park Eun-young Apologized for Body-Shaming Comments

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Chef Park Eun-young personally apologized to chef Kwon Seong-jun for past remarks about his appearance.

In a YouTube video released on the 14th on the channel Bobeunyoung, Park Eun-young and Kwon Seong-jun were seen talking together.

That day, Park Eun-young carefully brought up the subject and said to Kwon Seong-jun, "I have something to apologize to you for, Seong-jun."

She went on to say, "I felt sorry after telling you that you had short legs. I was especially sorry when I heard that your mother was upset."

Kwon Seong-jun responded with a smile, saying, "Actually, my mother wasn't that upset. She just understood because it was a broadcast," and readily accepted Park Eun-young's apology.

When Park Eun-young asked, "So your mother admits that part too?" Kwon Seong-jun joked, "My mother has somewhat short legs too," drawing laughter.

Kwon Seong-jun then shared his own thoughts on appearance. He said, "I don't get bothered by comments about my looks. That's because I have plenty of self-esteem and confidence. I love my appearance, and I think the way I look now fits my destiny perfectly."

He added, "If I were a little taller and better-looking, I don't think I would have worked as hard. But I thought I had no strengths at all except my skills, so I worked even harder."

After hearing Kwon Seong-jun's story, Park Eun-young marveled at his positive attitude, saying, "So because you succeeded purely on your skills, it doesn't matter if people criticize you from the outside?"

Later, when Park Eun-young asked, "Then can I tease you even more about having short legs?" Kwon Seong-jun replied, "That's fine. You can do more," keeping the mood light and playful.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.