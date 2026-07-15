Kim Soo-hyun Breaks Silence After 518 Days... Returns to Ads and SNS, Signaling a Comeback

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Actor Kim Soo-hyun directly updated fans on his recent activities by posting on his SNS for the first time in 518 days, since February 2025.

After resuming official activities through a photo shoot for an overseas fashion brand about 16 months later, he has now shared a personal update as well, signaling a full-scale return.

On the 15th, Kim Soo-hyun posted photos from an ad shoot for the Philippine fashion brand Bench on his SNS.

It was his first post since February 12, 2025, ending a long silence on social media.

In the released photos, Kim Soo-hyun is smiling brightly while making a V sign and holding a welcome bouquet of flowers. His cheerful expression and unchanged visuals drew attention.

Earlier, on the 14th, Bench founder and CEO Ben Chan shared photos from Kim Soo-hyun's ad shoot on his SNS, along with a post saying, "We are back together with the Bench family."

Kim Soo-hyun has continued his relationship with the brand after being selected once again as its model, following last year.

This ad shoot was Kim Soo-hyun's first official schedule in about 16 months.

He had effectively halted public activities after allegations surfaced in March last year involving the late Kim Sae-ron.

At the time, Kim Soo-hyun's side acknowledged that they had dated, but said the relationship began after Kim Sae-ron became an adult. They also filed defamation complaints against Kim Se-ui, the head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, and the bereaved family of the deceased.

During the subsequent investigation, some audio files and materials released by Kim Se-ui were found to have been fabricated, and he was recently indicted and detained on charges including defamation for spreading false information.

Goldmedalist said, "The past year for Kim Soo-hyun was spent solely to keep that promise. In the end, the truth was proven through the legal process and a thorough investigation. We deeply thank everyone who believed in Kim Soo-hyun and waited for him."

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun has begun moving toward a full return to activity, starting with overseas ad shoots and the resumption of SNS activity. Disney+ original series Knock-Off, whose release had been postponed indefinitely, is also reportedly being coordinated for a new release schedule, drawing attention to his next steps.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.