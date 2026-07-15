Lee So-ra Says Her Weight Reached 100 kg and Blood Pressure Spiked to 190, Revealing Health Issues After Six Years of Seclusion on 'You Quiz on the Block'

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' will air a special episode titled 'It's Not Over Until It's Over.'

The 351st episode of tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' will air today (the 15th, Wednesday) at 8:45 p.m. and feature detective Son Hee-min, who works on the front lines of narcotics investigations; TVING baseball commentators Jae-gyun Hwang, Yoon Seok-min, Jeong Keun-woo, and Lee Taek-geun; Professor Jeong Il-young, who has emerged as a life mentor for the MZ generation; and singer Lee So-ra, who is returning after seven years.

Son Hee-min, a senior detective in the narcotics crime investigation unit who guards the front line of drug crime investigations, will appear on 'You Quiz.' To strengthen his investigative expertise, he even obtained a law license. He will share behind-the-scenes stories from recent cases that caused major social shock, as well as the harsh reality that an estimated 650,000 people in South Korea are believed to use drugs. He is also expected to discuss the backstories of the Banpo Bridge Porsche crash case, in which a large number of propofol vials and syringes were found in the vehicle, along with the drug club case involving university students and the case of a police officer's fatal fall. In particular, he will point to falling drug prices as a reason for the spread of drug crimes into everyday life, warning that Philadelphia's so-called 'Zombie Land' streets could become South Korea's future. He will also raise alarm over the growing sophistication of new synthetic drugs, which are altered at the chemical-structure level to evade the law, as well as the lowering age of drug-related crime, which has now reached teenagers.

Amid an unprecedented baseball boom that has ushered in the era of 10 million spectators, the stories of TVING baseball commentators Jae-gyun Hwang, Yoon Seok-min, Jeong Keun-woo, and Lee Taek-geun, who have dominated commentary with their sharp wit, are also drawing attention. The former national team stars and All-Stars, who helped lead the golden age of South Korean baseball during their playing days, will reveal behind-the-scenes stories of their second peak as commentators. Hwang is the authority on hitting, Yoon on pitching, Jeong on defense and baserunning, and Lee, the eldest, on strategy, bringing together experts from each field. From the moment they appear, the four are expected to entertain viewers with playful banter and unfiltered revelations. Their commentary behind-the-scenes stories, which have surpassed 100 million cumulative views and earned praise as 'high-class comedy programming,' as well as the secret behind their chemistry, will also be revealed.

Legendary behind-the-scenes stories from the figures who led baseball's golden era will also be shared. Jae-gyun Hwang, Yoon Seok-min, Jeong Keun-woo, and Lee Taek-geun will revisit their prime years with endless nostalgic talk, promising plenty of laughs. From the lighthearted trash talk between Yoon and Hwang, who were rivals during their playing days, to Jeong's story of ending Shohei Ohtani's no-hit streak at the 2015 WBSC Premier12, and Lee's unexpected contributions behind South Korea's Beijing gold medal, the four will continue sharing stories from the romantic era they helped define. Viewers will also see their unbelievable superstitions from their playing days, the amusing behind-the-scenes story involving manager Kim Sung-keun and Jeong Keun-woo, and a live performance of 'The Wind Blows' sung by all four together.

The meeting with 65-year-old French professor Jeong Il-young, who has recently risen to fame as a 'life mentor for the MZ generation,' adds even more interest. Professor Jeong, who became a viral figure two years ago after appearing on Chimchakman's YouTube channel and shouting, "Patron, come out!" will bring laughs from the moment he appears with his daring talk and unpredictable charm. He will share the story of how he once declared, "I won't appear even if 'You Quiz' invites me," but immediately accepted as soon as he received the call, along with the many stories that led to his nickname, 'the entertainment monster born from Chimchakman.' His constantly unpredictable wit even left national MC Yoo Jae-suk flustered, prompting him to jokingly declare, "Let's each go our own way," and give up on the conversation for the first time. The reason behind that moment will spark curiosity.

Viewers will also hear the remarkable life-reversal story of Professor Jeong, who became an invited professor at his alma mater, Inha University, after 30 years. He will candidly talk about spending three decades as a part-time lecturer while quietly holding on to his dream of becoming a professor, performing songs and dances for 12 years to survive as an EBS instructor, and eventually suffering from panic disorder after years of anxiety. He says, "I was always negative. There was nothing I felt I could do," and will share the story of how he went from living like a colorless, invisible person to suddenly drawing public attention, delivering a message of hope. His heartfelt wish to become the son his 97-year-old mother would be most proud of adds an especially moving touch. Along with his cheerful recent life, which he says he is enjoying to the fullest as a celebrity, he will also share a series of relatable life sayings on the program.

Singer Lee So-ra, who is returning after seven years, is also drawing attention. Lee, who once welcomed Yoo Jae-suk as a guest on 'Lee Sora's Proposal' 25 years ago, will now appear as a guest on 'You Quiz' and share her special feelings about the reunion. She will especially bring laughter by recalling the legendary stage behind-the-scenes story of Yoo Jae-suk, who once made viewers laugh by forgetting the lyrics. Lee says, "If I were to appear on television, I thought 'You Quiz' would be the best choice," expressing her trust in Yoo Jae-suk. Yoo responds warmly, saying, "Just as you hugged me 25 years ago, I'll hug you today." Lee will also reveal what led her to step back into the world after more than six years of seclusion. She opens up about the period when she stopped working because of vocal cord nodules and says, "My weight went up to 90 to 100 kg, and my blood pressure reached 190," explaining how the health crisis led her to decide to change her life. She will also share how she moved away from all-black outfits, embraced brighter colors, and became a 'happiness evangelist' by facing daily life with a positive mindset.

Viewers will also get a look at Lee So-ra's musical world, which has produced countless breakup classics by weaving her own love stories into her lyrics. In particular, she will reveal the backstory behind her first new song in seven years and make a surprise confession: "I actually had someone I liked," while sharing a bittersweet one-sided love story that many can relate to. From the live performance of 'The Wind Blows,' which captures memories of a love so intense she could hardly breathe, to Lee's signature live vocals that Yoo Jae-suk praised by saying, "It breaks my heart," the stage is expected to leave a deep impression. Her varied conversation, which once brought comfort to many as a radio DJ, along with the closing remarks she will share again for the first time in 20 years, is also expected to linger in viewers' minds. She will speak honestly about worrying that people might forget her, express her sincerity toward her fans, and share stories from her close friend Jeong Ji-chan, who was present at the recording. All of Lee So-ra's stories about her musical life can be seen in the broadcast today (the 15th, Wednesday) at 8:45 p.m.

Meanwhile, tvN, which is marking its 20th anniversary, will launch a new brand campaign titled '20tvN Joy Vacation,' inviting viewers to enjoy a staycation with content at home and travel to filming locations from its shows outside. Participants can join the campaign until August 23 by posting proof that they are enjoying a home vacation while watching tvN programs such as 'You Quiz on the Block' and 'Amazing Saturday,' or by visiting drama and variety show filming spots selected by tvN as great summer destinations and sharing their vacation experiences. More details are available on the tvN website and social networking service channels.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.