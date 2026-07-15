Kim Sang-hyuk Decides to Remarry Six Years After Divorce: "If Things Go Well, I’ll Move Out With My Parents" ('Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Click-B's Kim Sang-hyuk will make a surprise appearance as a new student on 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2.'

On the episode of Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 17th, singer Kim Sang-hyuk appears as the show's first divorced student and greets the studio mentor team, Lee Seung-cheol, Tak Jae-hoon and Song Hae-na. Kim said, "I debuted as a teenager, and now I'm at the age of a fourth-year senior in class 3." He added, "Through this show, I saw my colleagues around me meet good partners, and I felt envious. I came here hoping someone like that might come into my life too."

That day, Kim Sang-hyuk also opens up about his daily life at his family home, where he currently lives with his mother. He said he plans to move out if things go well through the program. Right after waking up, he takes supplements with hot water and even takes hair-loss medication in advance as a preventive measure, showing a morning routine that reflects his strong focus on health. He also works hard on self-care by wearing a sauna suit on a rooftop under the blazing sun and riding a stationary bike on an empty stomach, drawing praise from the mentor team, who said, "There’s a reason he still looks the same."

After exercising, Kim Sang-hyuk makes a mysterious shake that he says he drinks at least one serving of a day to maintain his youthful looks. Everyone waves it off, saying, "I don’t think I could drink that," after seeing the bizarre ingredients mixed into the so-called youth shake. Kim boldly downs the shake in one shot and says, "I brought it to the studio because I thought you’d be curious about the taste." The cast tries it, and the studio is immediately thrown into chaos. After watching the preparation process and the final result in vivid detail, student Kim Yo-han declares distance, saying, "Kim Sang-hyuk still has a lot to learn. I was the refined one..." Interest is now focused on what secret lies behind Kim Sang-hyuk’s homemade youth shake.

Meanwhile, Jewelry's Park Jung-ah makes a surprise appearance in the studio as a guest teacher and shares an intriguing behind-the-scenes story about marriage. Park said, "I was originally against marriage, but I ended up marrying my current husband." She added, "Back when we were just flirting, I watched him fall asleep on my lap like a baby, and I thought, 'I want to raise this man,' which eventually led to marriage. The students on 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' should actively appeal to women's maternal instincts." Her advice, drawn from personal experience, drew laughter. While watching Kim Sang-hyuk's daily life, she also burst out laughing at his massive figure collection, saying, "My husband collects figures too, but our closet is full of boxes instead of clothes, and I sigh every time I look at it."

Viewers can catch the daily life of new student Kim Sang-hyuk, who is working hard as both a singer and a CEO, on Channel A's 'Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2' airing at 9 p.m. on Friday the 17th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.