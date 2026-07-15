Ko So-young Confesses to Extreme Prenatal Care During Pregnancy at 43: "I Didn't Even Eat a Single Piece of Kimchi"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Ko So-young opened up about how she practiced extremely strict prenatal care out of concern over giving birth at an advanced maternal age, after delivering her children at 39 and 43.

She said she avoided alcohol and even a single piece of kimchi, while also keeping up with classical music and yoga, candidly recalling how obsessively she managed her routine at the time.

On the YouTube channel 'Ko So-young,' which was released on the 14th, a video titled "A Hidden Celebrity Heavy Drinker! The Reason Ko So-young Became So Good at Drinking (Top Female Actress Drinking Capacity, Husband's Reaction)" was uploaded.

That day, Ko So-young was having a meal with the production team to celebrate surpassing 100,000 YouTube subscribers, and they talked about her drinking capacity in the past.

She said, "At my peak, I could drink endlessly. There are days when alcohol just goes down easily. But the hangover is severe."

When asked how she resisted alcohol during pregnancy, she replied, "Motherly love is truly amazing," adding, "I didn't touch alcohol at all, and I didn't even eat a single piece of kimchi," surprising everyone.

Ko So-young laughed as she said, "I thought that what a mother eats also affects the baby through the umbilical cord, so I became extremely sensitive about even the smallest thing I ate. Looking back now, I don't think I really needed to go that far."

In particular, she mentioned that she gave birth to her first son at 39 and her second daughter at 43, saying, "I was considered of advanced maternal age. That is why I managed everything even more obsessively."

She added, "Every morning, I listened to classical music, did yoga, and read books to the baby as part of my prenatal care," recalling how she did her best for her child.

Meanwhile, Ko So-young, born in 1972, married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010 and gave birth to their first son that same year. She welcomed their second daughter in 2014 and is now happily raising one son and one daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.