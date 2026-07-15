Jin Seon-kyu Shivers at Wife Park Bo-kyung's Remark: "If I Die First, She Said She'd Have Me Buried With Her" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Jin Seon-kyu will share a chilling story about something his wife, Park Bo-kyung, once said to him.

The KBS 2TV program "Problem Child in House," airing at 10:10 p.m. on Friday the 17th, will feature actors Jin Seon-kyu and Lee Hee-jun, who have maintained their friendship for 27 years since meeting at Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts).

On the show, Jin Seon-kyu is set to reveal the sweet-and-sour realities of married life with actress Park Bo-kyung.

Jin Seon-kyu, who said he has been married for 17 years, recalls a recent conversation with Park Bo-kyung that left him unsettled. While talking with his family about death, he said, "Since the children need a mother, it would be better if I died first." He then revealed that Park Bo-kyung replied, "If I die first, I'll have them bury me with you, honey," leaving him with a chill. Her sharp wit and the way she keeps Jin Seon-kyu on his toes will be revealed on the broadcast.

Meanwhile, the episode will also be packed with stories from Jin Seon-kyu and Lee Hee-jun's days at K-Arts.

Jin Seon-kyu recalled Lee Hee-jun's passionate 20s, when he even joined a club at K-Arts because he wanted to get into the school. He reportedly praised Lee, saying, "Lee Hee-jun in his 20s was like a gentle Lee Byung-hun senior," and did not hold back in complimenting his pure passion for acting.

Lee Hee-jun will also draw attention by sharing the so-called all-nighter part-time job story that made Jin Seon-kyu famous at K-Arts. During his time at the university, Jin Seon-kyu would head straight to a convenience store after class and spend all 24 hours juggling schoolwork and a part-time job there. He will even recount the story of collapsing on the subway from exhaustion after working without sleep for three straight days. The full story of how Jin Seon-kyu had to balance classes and part-time work without sleeping for three days will be revealed on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House" at 10:10 p.m. on Friday the 17th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.