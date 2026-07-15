Hyoyeon Says, "I Want to Stop Practicing Dance Now" Ahead of HyoriSoo Debut ('Where Is My Home')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Hyoyeon will reveal how her mindset has changed since her early debut days on 'Where Is My Home.'

The Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) program 'Where Is My Home,' airing on Thursday the 16th, will follow a house-hunting trip for glamorous single women in their 40s and 50s living in the city.

In this episode, the cast visits the homes of a variety of single women who are enjoying independent life in the city with style and wisdom. The show will take a closer look at the lifestyles of women building a life entirely for themselves, supported by both time and financial freedom. Joining the house tour are Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation, known as a representative single woman in her 30s and recently drawing attention for HyoriSoo, Lee Chaeyoung of fromis_9, who is set to make a comeback on the 21st as a representative single woman in her 20s, and Yang Se-chan and Ahn Jae-hyun, who are presented as representative single men in their 40s.

The four first visit a riverside apartment where two single sisters live. While touring the home, they are stunned to learn that the sisters share one bedroom, and the cast soon bursts into chatter as they think about their own siblings. Lee Chaeyoung says, "It's not easy to tell your sister you love her," expressing surprise at how close the sisters are to share a room. Later, the cast takes time to text and call their siblings to say they love them, and Lee Chaeyoung's older sisters draw laughter with their very realistic reactions. Yang Se-chan also calls his older brother Yang Se-hyung to share his feelings, raising curiosity about what the two brothers, known as one of entertainment's most famous sibling pairs, talked about.

The four then head to the home of Kang Hee-jae, a shopping mall CEO and first-generation influencer in her 50s, who has lived in the same house in Hannam-dong for 17 years and changed the interior six times. Artworks and objects placed throughout the home catch the eye, and a mirrored foyer created from what was originally a room draws admiration from everyone. Looking at the wall covered in mirrors, Hyoyeon said, "This was a space I used to dream about. I thought I could practice dancing all day." She added, "Now I want to stop practicing." Hyoyeon then humorously compares her dance lines from her early debut days with how she moves now, 19 years into her career, bringing laughter to the set.

Meanwhile, a secret room locked with a digital door lock is also revealed. Once the door opens, the space unfolds with all kinds of shoes and bags, as well as a loft area. After climbing up, Hyoyeon and Lee Chaeyoung are repeatedly amazed by the endless items, and Lee Chaeyoung exclaims, "It's not the view, it's the wealth that's insane." In the showroom-like space, they enjoy themselves by trying on a variety of party outfits, and Yang Se-chan, watching them, jokes, "I'll check your pockets later," adding more laughter to the scene. Curiosity is rising over what this secret space, which left everyone wide-eyed, will look like.

The single-woman home episode of MBC's 'Where Is My Home' airs at 10 p.m. on Thursday the 16th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.