Official: Gag Concert Tops Overall YouTube Channel Rankings... "Each Segment Is a Clip"

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] The official YouTube channel for "Gag Concert" has overtaken major domestic news channels and ranked first overall in the YouTube channel rankings.

According to KBS's multi-platform statistics portal StoRRm, the official YouTube channel for the KBS2 variety show "Gag Concert" recorded 107.99 million views from the 6th to the 12th, taking first place overall in the YouTube channel rankings. With all channels from second to fifth place being terrestrial news channels, it is unusual for a single variety show channel to surpass them all and rise to the top.

This result stems from the unique strength of "Gag Concert," which has managed to grow both its broadcast program and its YouTube channel at the same time. Its content is structured around self-contained segments, making it a perfect fit for YouTube's short-form viewing environment. In effect, each segment becomes a clip in its own right. On top of that, viewers have developed a pattern of following the main broadcast, then returning to rewatch their favorite segments and uncensored full versions, which has steadily boosted view counts.

Above all, the comedians' relentless effort to keep up with comedy trends has underpinned this achievement. "Gag Concert" continues to introduce new segments while also reworking existing ones, delivering fresh laughs to viewers.

In particular, the synergy between veteran performers with years of stage experience and the 33rd and 34th generation newcomers recruited after the show's revival has driven its fresh brand of comedy. That has also created a virtuous cycle, with new clips being steadily supplied to the official YouTube channel.

The production team for "Gag Concert" said, "It seems viewers recognized the results of our efforts to present new segments and fresh laughs on stage every week," adding, "We are grateful to everyone who enjoys 'Gag Concert' on both the main broadcast and YouTube, and we will continue to be a program that leads the trends in comedy."

Meanwhile, "Gag Concert" will air on KBS2 at 10:35 p.m. on the 19th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.