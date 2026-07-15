Oh Jung-se’s "You Like Me" Syndrome Goes Global... 'Wild Things' to Be Released on Netflix Starting the 31st

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The comedy film 'Wild Things' (directed by Son Jae-gon and produced by About Film) will be released worldwide on Netflix starting on the 31st.

'Wild Things,' which filled theaters with laughter through the witty back-and-forth among its distinctive characters and its polished music and performances, will meet viewers around the world on Netflix on the 31st.

'Wild Things' is a collaboration between About Film, the production company behind 'Extreme Job,' and director Son Jae-gon, who has showcased his original humor and solid directing in works such as 'My Scary Girl' and 'Villain and Widow.' The film earned praise from Korean audiences for its nonstop laughs in unpredictable situations and the delirious synergy of its strong-willed characters.

It also drew attention for the bold transformations of Gang Dong-won, Uhm Tae-goo, and Park Ji-hyun, who formed the mixed-gender dance group Triangle set in the 2000s, as well as Oh Jung-se, who took on the role of Seonggon, the original heartthrob and a tragic ballad prince. In addition, 'Love Is,' Triangle’s debut song, and Seonggon’s 'You Like Me,' both crafted with great care by K-pop production staff, climbed music charts and fueled a viral challenge craze, capturing the attention of viewers across generations.

With a soundtrack and performances that evoke the nostalgia of early K-pop, Y2K styling full of detail, and the cheerful chemistry of its distinctive characters, 'Wild Things' drove laughter at the summer box office and is expected to continue that momentum as it reaches viewers worldwide on Netflix starting on the 31st. Netflix will support the release with subtitles in 32 languages, including French, Portuguese, and Chinese, as well as dubbing in 15 languages, including English, Spanish, and Japanese.

Ahead of the Netflix release of 'Wild Things,' Lotte Entertainment said, "We want to expand the hot response we received in domestic theaters into the global market through Netflix. Beyond cultural barriers, this will be a great opportunity for Korean comedy films to build a global fandom."

'Wild Things' tells the story of Triangle, a mixed-gender dance group that once swept the music scene but disbanded after an unexpected incident, as the members get a chance to make a comeback and head back to the stage more than 20 years later. The film stars Gang Dong-won, Uhm Tae-goo, Park Ji-hyun, and Oh Jung-se, with Son Jae-gon of 'My Scary Girl' and 'Not Found' directing.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.