[Official] Lee Jung-eun x Gong Hyo-jin's The Journey to Gyeong-ju finally sees the light of day after two years... Set for release on August 26

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] The crime thriller film The Journey to Gyeong-ju, directed by Kim Mijo and produced by Studio High Five, will be released on August 26, two years after production.

The newly released poster teases a major incident hidden beneath the seemingly ordinary yet strangely unsettling image of a family. The copy heightens curiosity and signals the arrival of a fresh revenge story that twists familiar genre conventions.

The first poster shows four people aboard a yellow van, each with a different expression and mood. From mother Oksil (Lee Jung-eun), who prays while holding a rosary, to eldest daughter Jangju (Gong Hyo-jin), who grips the steering wheel and keeps an eye on her surroundings, second daughter Youngju (Park So-dam), who tests a disposable camera for an alibi, and youngest daughter Dongju (Lee Yeon), who is peacefully asleep on her own, each character stands out with a distinct personality. At first glance, it looks like a normal family trip, but a red human-shaped silhouette placed between them and the bold line, "We kidnapped a murderer," immediately draw attention and hint at an unpredictable turn of events.

The second poster captures the four women smiling brightly for a commemorative photo against the backdrop of Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond, one of Gyeongju's most iconic historic sites. Wearing matching "FAMILY" T-shirts and posing affectionately, they appear perfectly harmonious on the surface. Beneath that, however, lies a carefully prepared revenge plan eight years in the making, creating a chilling sense of tension. The copy, "The trip is an alibi, the goal is revenge. We kidnapped a murderer," along with bloodstains, further fuels curiosity about the full story behind this deadly family trip.

The Journey to Gyeong-ju brings together a powerful cast, including Lee Jung-eun, known for her wide-ranging performances across genres in works such as My Daughter Is a Zombie, Miss Night and Day, and Parasite; Gong Hyo-jin, who has won over audiences with her uniquely relatable acting in The Neighbors' Upstairs, When the Camellia Blooms, and Don't Dare to Dream; Park So-dam, who has shown delicate emotional depth and a striking screen presence in Death's Game, Parasite, and The Priests; and Lee Yeon, who has drawn attention with her eye-catching charm and strong acting in projects such as 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife, The Secluded Island, and Juvenile Justice.

The Journey to Gyeong-ju is director Kim Mijo's first commercial feature, following her acclaimed debut The Seagull. Even before its release, the film has been invited to major festivals including the Hawaii International Film Festival and the Florence Korean Film Fest, building anticipation.

The Journey to Gyeong-ju tells the story of a mother and daughters who set out on a deadly journey after eight years of waiting, in search of their youngest daughter, who never returned from a school trip. The film stars Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam, and Lee Yeon, with newcomer Kim Mijo directing. It will open on August 26.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.