Na Hong-jin's 'Hope' Opens Today, Setting a New Record With 600,000 Advance Ticket Sales

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The sci-fi thriller "Hope," directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films, opened today, the 15th, and got off to a strong start by setting this year's highest advance ticket sales record for a Korean film.

According to real-time ticket sales data from the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS) at 7 a.m. on the 15th, "Hope" ranked first in advance ticket sales with a 68.1% share and 603,601 tickets sold. Even against a strong lineup of new foreign releases, the film held the top spot by a wide margin. It also remained No. 1 in advance sales at the three major theater chains, Megabox, CJ CGV, and Lotte Cinema, signaling the start of a full-scale box office run.

Viewers who saw "Hope" early through pre-release screenings have been praising the film for delivering an intense cinematic experience that can only be felt in theaters.

"Na Hong-jin has brought another crazy one," wrote one CJ CGV user (Nureongi****). "The pace is insane, and the visuals are gorgeous," said a Megabox user (_dp****). "This is such a huge serving of brilliantly shot action," another CJ CGV user (Yun****) commented. "The cinematography in 'Hope' is so good that seeing those beautiful images on such a big screen is truly moving," wrote an X user (to****). "It was overwhelming in the best way. I watched with my mouth open, constantly saying wow," said a WatchaPedia user (Jae****). These enthusiastic recommendations are further fueling interest in the film.

After recording the highest advance ticket sales for a Korean film this year, "Hope" also took the No. 1 spot in overall advance ticket sales on its opening day. With its unpredictable rhythm and tempo, the film is expected to deliver a powerful thrill to summer moviegoers.

"Hope" tells the story of the branch office head at Hopo Port Branch Office, located in the DMZ, who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, he is drawn into an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. Na Hong-jin, the director of "The Chaser," "The Yellow Sea," and "The Wailing," is at the helm.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.