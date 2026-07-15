Taesan, Kwaktube’s 100-day-old son, shows perfect rolling skills on The Return of Superman

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun, Reporter An So-yoon] Kwaktube’s 100-day-old son, Taesan, masters rolling over.

Episode 629 of KBS2’s The Return of Superman, which airs on the 15th under the theme "You Are the Prettiest to Me," will feature Kwaktube and his 100-day-old son, Taesan. In particular, Taesan’s surprising athletic ability will draw attention. The 100-day-old baby shows off impressive rolling skills.

Taesan wiggles his feet on the mat, then swings one leg over to start rolling. He then uses his calf muscles to complete the move, startling Kwaktube. Amazed by Taesan’s natural athletic talent, Kwaktube widens his eyes and exclaims, "He’s a real powerhouse."

Taesan seems to have taken a liking to rolling and keeps doing it with a bright smile, earning the nickname "Kwaktugi." After successfully rolling over, Taesan even makes eye contact with the camera and flashes an angelic smile, making his father Kwaktube beam with pride. Kwaktube said, "I think Taesan takes after his mother’s athletic ability," before adding, "He might even be good enough to become a soccer player," sparking laughter as he started thinking about his son’s future career at just 100 days old. Taesan’s calf power and his rise to "Kwaktugi" can be seen on the full broadcast of The Return of Superman.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.