Shin Min-a Earns Praise for Her Distinct Dual Role in "Queen"... Behind-the-Scenes Footage Capturing the Blood, Sweat and Tears of "Nundongja" Released

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The suspense thriller film "Nundongja" (directed by Yeom Ji-ho, produced by Dream Capture) has released behind-the-scenes footage showing Shin Min-a's blood, sweat and tears.

First, still cuts capturing Shin Min-a as twin sisters Seo-jin and Seoin draw attention, showing moments of intense focus on set.

From Seo-jin wearing bandages after surgery to restore her vision to Shin Min-a listening closely to director Yeom Ji-ho's direction, the images highlight her deep immersion on set. She also showed a wide acting range through costumes that matched the twins' dual roles, from monochrome outfits to colorful patterned looks, further heightening the film's genre atmosphere and appeal.

Behind-the-scenes stills of Kim Nam-hee and Lee Seung-ryong, who delivered action that was truly all blood and sweat, also catch the eye. One image shows the struggle behind the tense action scene in which Do-hyuk subdues Hyun-min after he approaches Seo-jin, who is alone in an underground parking lot. In particular, Hyun-min, played by Lee Seung-ryong, is a character who clashes with Seo-jin, whom he is obsessed with, as well as her assigned detective Do-hyuk and Gwang-cheol, played by Kim Jun-bae, who keeps watch over Seo-jin. The footage also shows him staying fully in character despite the blood makeup.

Finally, Kim Nam-hee is seen standing beside director Yeom Ji-ho and checking the storyboard for the next scene. Kim, who plays Do-hyuk, the detective investigating Seoin's death alongside Seo-jin, had previously said, "Because it is not an easy character, I wanted to take on the challenge, and rather than creating the character myself, I tried to express the director's ideas well." The behind-the-scenes shots show that he remained faithful to the script and direction.

"Nundongja" tells the story of a protagonist who is gradually losing her sight due to a hereditary disease and comes face to face with the truth while investigating suspicions surrounding her twin sister's death. Shin Min-a, Kim Nam-hee, Lee Seung-ryong and Kim Young-ah star in the film, which was directed by Yeom Ji-ho of "The Neighbor."

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.