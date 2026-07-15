Hwang Jung-min's wish to appear on 'Pinggyego' and say, "I want to go on 'Whenever Possible'" comes true... set to appear as the first guest of Season 5

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] SBS's hit variety show "Whenever Possible" has returned for Season 5 with the stars of the SF thriller film "Hope" — Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon.

SBS's variety program "Whenever Possible" is a "gap-time" entertainment show that brings good fortune during brief moments in everyday life. The recently aired Season 4 ranked No. 1 in its time slot for every episode among viewers aged 20 to 49, and it held the top spot in Tuesday variety and drama programs for 15 consecutive weeks, further cementing its status as a Tuesday variety leader. It also ranked sixth in the March Variety Show Brand Reputation released by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, while host Yoo Jae-suk took first place in the variety broadcaster category, underscoring the show's strong influence and raising expectations for the next season. (Based on Nielsen Korea)

Against this backdrop, the "Whenever Possible" team announced, "Ahead of the Season 5 premiere on Tuesday, August 11, Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon from the film 'Hope' will appear as the first 'gap friends,'" drawing attention.

Particular attention is focused on Yoo Jae-suk and Hwang Jung-min reuniting on "Whenever Possible." Hwang Jung-min recently appeared on the YouTube content "Pinggyego" and expressed his wish to join the show, saying, "I want to go on 'Whenever Possible.'" The video drew enthusiastic comments such as, "Let's make this pairing happen," "This will definitely produce a legendary scene," and "I already expect great chemistry between Hwang Jung-min and Yoo Jae-suk." As a result, the first guest appearance of Season 5 was dramatically confirmed, generating major buzz from the start.

With Jung Ho-yeon, who is active on the global stage, joining the lineup, anticipation is rising for what kind of dopamine-filled games and moments will unfold in her first meeting with the two MCs, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

The production team of "Whenever Possible" said, "In the new season of 'Whenever Possible,' Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon will join as the first 'gap friends' and kick things off with energy," adding, "We look forward to seeing what memorable scenes can be created this season with a powerful lineup of future 'gap friends.' Please look forward to an epic showdown for the 'gap owners' with various stories." Their remarks have further fueled curiosity about the Season 5 broadcast, which will return in August.

"Whenever Possible" is scheduled to premiere on August 11.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.