Manager Kim Is Gone, and the Detective Is Coming... Ahn Bo-hyun and Jung Eun-chae's 'Flex x Cop 2' Unveils Main Poster

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Bit] SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama "Flex x Cop 2" has unveiled its main poster featuring lead actors Ahn Bo-hyun and Jung Eun-chae.

Set to premiere on August 7 as the follow-up to the drama "Manager Kim," "Flex x Cop 2" is a buddy investigation series about chaebol detective Jin Yi-soo (Ahn Bo-hyun), who solves cases with his wealth, and new team leader Ju Hye-ra (Jung Eun-chae). It is being highlighted as one of the anticipated seasonal titles in SBS's 2026 Friday-Saturday drama lineup.

The released main poster contrasts Jin Yi-soo leaning against a supercar with Ju Hye-ra dressed in an all-black tactical outfit. In the drama, Jin appears as a chaebol detective with sharper investigative instincts, while Ju is a veteran team leader and former anti-terror unit ace who once sternly trained Jin when he was a cadet at the police academy.

The slogan on the poster, "THE RICHEST WAY TO CATCH EVIL," points to the wealth-based investigative style that will continue in this season.

The production team said, "In this season, Ju Hye-ra's charisma is added to Jin Yi-soo's wealth-driven investigations, making the scale and pace of their teamwork even stronger," and added, "Please look forward to the synergy these two very different characters will create as they take down crime."

SBS's Friday-Saturday drama "Flex x Cop 2" will premiere on Friday, August 7, at 9:50 p.m.

Jung Bit, Sportschosun rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.