Amid a Dispute Over a 1.2 Billion Won Inheritance, Koo Jun-yup Visits the Late Seo Hee-won's Grave Alone, Seen in Tears

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] As the dispute over the late Seo Hee-won's 1.2 billion won inheritance continues, it has been reported that her husband, Koo Jun-yup, visited her grave alone to pay his respects.

Hong Kong media recently reported that Koo Jun-yup visited Seo Hee-won's grave at Jinbaoshan Cemetery in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on the 8th.

According to the report, Koo Jun-yup went there alone without any companions and sat in front of the grave, watching videos of Seo Hee-won from her lifetime on a tablet PC for some time.

He was later seen bowing his head and wiping away tears, according to mourners who were at the scene.

It has also been reported that Koo Jun-yup has continued to visit the grave and honor the deceased since Seo Hee-won's death, adding to the sense of sorrow.

As news of his recent whereabouts spread, attention in Greater China has also turned to the issue of Seo Hee-won's inheritance.

Recent local reports in Taiwan said that Koo Jun-yup has not yet given up his legally protected inheritance rights and is expected to attend mediation proceedings for the division of the estate with the legal representatives of her two children.

There have also been claims that Seo Hee-won's mother asked Koo Jun-yup to sign documents related to renouncing the inheritance, fueling further speculation. However, Koo Jun-yup's side has not issued any separate statement on the matter.

Seo Hee-won married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011 and had one son and one daughter, but the couple divorced in 2021.

She later reunited with Koo Jun-yup, who had been her boyfriend more than 20 years earlier, and they married in 2022. However, she died suddenly last February from pneumonia caused by influenza during a family trip to Japan.

Local reports say the estate left by Seo Hee-won is worth about 120 billion won. It is said to include real estate and financial assets, including a penthouse valued at about 16 billion won. Under Taiwan inheritance law, if there is no separate will, the spouse and children become legal heirs.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.