U-Know Yunho to Open Up About Backlash Over His Acting... "He Earned Praise from the Director of 'Low Life' After Special Training" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] U-Know Yunho, a member of TVXQ who is also active as an actor, will appear on "Radio Star" and unveil, for the first time, his first solo concert in 23 years since debut, along with the stage for his new song "Time's Tickin'," which is set for release on the 20th. He will also candidly share the behind-the-scenes story of "Thank U," which was reexamined as a stock market anthem after the "lesson meme" went viral four years after its release, as well as his growth from harsh criticism of his acting to eventual praise.

MBC's "Radio Star," which airs tonight, Wednesday the 15th, is themed "Da~ Sseobeobusseoyo~ Big Eaters" and features Kim Sung-ryung, U-Know Yunho, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Pungja. The show is planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, and Byeon Da-hee.

On the show, U-Know Yunho will express his special feelings about holding his first solo concert 23 years after debut. He says he has been planning a solo stage since his military service and will reveal the concert structure he has carefully prepared over a long period, along with his own philosophy on performance. The show will feature an "anical" format, blending elements of a musical and a concert.

He says he personally paid attention to even the smallest details in order to weave different genres and stories into one performance. In particular, the concert will also feature "Little Yunho," who will help tell a special story. U-Know Yunho says he was inspired by a fourth-grade elementary school student, "Little Yunho," who practiced with even more passion than he did.

The stage for the title track of his first single, "Time's Tickin'," set for release on the 20th, will also be unveiled for the first time on "Radio Star." The song captures his unchanging ambition and energy over time, and U-Know Yunho is expected to command the studio with his signature powerful performance and presence. He will also take over the set by spontaneously recreating Michael Jackson's dance moves.

The discussion then turns to the comeback success of "Thank U," which surged in popularity four years after its release. Released in 2021, the song drew a strong response after going viral as a "lesson meme," with the number of listeners increasing 56-fold. U-Know Yunho shares his honest thoughts on the unexpected resurgence and explains how he came to be called the "lesson uncle."

He also reveals the advice he received from Bi about songs that make a comeback. After hearing practical advice from a senior who had already walked that path, he says his perspective on memes and reverse-charting hits changed. His candid reaction draws laughter, and he later performs a custom-made "lesson song" for the cast of "Radio Star," turning the studio into a sea of laughter.

He also opens up about his acting career. U-Know Yunho looks back on the difficult period he went through after receiving harsh criticism for his acting, and on the process that led to praise for his dialect performance in "Low Life," released last year. He surprises everyone by revealing that he completed two weeks of special training to play Beolgu, a gangster from Mokpo, and ultimately earned applause from the director.

A special connection with Kim Sung-ryung is also revealed. The two played mother and son in the drama "King of Ambition," and U-Know Yunho recalls rushing to her side as soon as he heard about her mother's passing. Their warm loyalty, maintained over many years, adds to the heartfelt mood.

He also shares the behind-the-scenes story of how he came to be known as the "dance god and dance king" on an entertainment program early in his career. U-Know Yunho recalls his rookie days, when he focused on practicing a single move over and over to perfect the flashy "twisting dance" Kang Ho-dong had wanted, drawing both laughter and admiration.

From his first solo concert in 23 years to the stage for "Time's Tickin'," the reverse-charting success of "Thank U," and his growth as an actor, U-Know Yunho's passionate story can be seen on "Radio Star," airing today, Wednesday the 15th, at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, "Radio Star" is widely loved as a one-of-a-kind talk show in which the hosts disarm guests with sharp, unpredictable wit and draw out their real stories.

Lee Woo-joo

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.