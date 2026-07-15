"I'll Tell You How to Meet an Actress": Yoon Jin-yi's Husband Reveals the Flirting That Won Him His Marriage

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Yoon Jin-yi shared the story of how she met her husband.

On the 14th, a video titled "This Is What Happens When You Raise Kids... Devouring Food Before the Daughters Start Crying" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Jinjja Yoon Jin-yi.

Yoon Jin-yi went to a convenience store with her family, where they could grill meat and eat together. It was a place her husband had wanted to visit. The couple stayed busy grilling meat while waiting for the ramen to cook.

The production team asked, "How did the two of you first meet?" Her husband replied, "We had a 4-on-4 group date. I asked her out afterward. It took six months." He added, "It was our first meeting, and I had work, so I left early. We kept seeing each other, so it wasn't really six months. It took about three or four months."

Yoon Jin-yi recalled, "I didn't even know his number. We were just Instagram friends, and he said things like, 'I can take you to a better place to eat. That place is kind of...' I thought, 'What is this guy?'" She continued, "He told me to come out on the way to the dermatologist because he would buy me something tasty. I thought, 'Let's see where he's taking me. Let's see how good this place really is.' But he showed up in a suit and brought wine. Didn't he look like a nobleman? He was so handsome."

Yoon Jin-yi said, "Once we started meeting, he was incredibly considerate. If I said I wanted ramen, he would run out and buy it. By our third meeting, he had prepared everything I liked. I told him, 'I like drinking wine while listening to music, and I like having cheese or fruit with wine,' and he had everything ready, with music playing too. That's when I fell for his charm." She added, "When I was out drinking at company dinners, my husband would wait for me on the first floor. He stood there like a cool bodyguard," revealing his romantic side.

Yoon Jin-yi laughed, "If I told him I was drinking with an actor, I would mention it to him. Then he would casually show up as if he were part of the group and start talking." Her husband explained, "I didn't know much about the industry, but she drank with the other actor once or twice. She said she was going to drink again, so I went there and became really close with that guy. That's how I got rid of all the enemies," describing the effort he made to win Yoon Jin-yi's heart.

He then offered a tip: "I'll give you one piece of advice. There may be people who want to meet an actress. Be attentive. Approach her actively." He added, "If I had kept up the cocky approach I used at first, it wouldn't have worked. It's better to come across as easygoing and proactive from the start."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.