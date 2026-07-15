"Pregnant at 45" Kim Hyo-jin Says, "My First Daughter Asked If I Was Her Stepmother... I Found Out Two Days After Signing With My Agency" ('New Woman')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Hyo-jin shared her experience of giving birth to and raising her second child at the age of 45.

Kim Hyo-jin appeared on the YouTube show "New Woman," released on the 14th, and said, "I can be so happy when I step outside the house," adding, "When I go home, I have to memorize all the Teenieping names," as she talked about the parenting stress that came late in life. She also boasted about her marriage, saying, "My husband and I are still hot," and "I'm worried a third child might come along."

Kim Hyo-jin also recounted the story of when she was pregnant with her second daughter, Na-el, who was born in 2020. "Until my early 40s, I thought that if I got pregnant, I should give birth. But after I turned 42, I completely gave up on the idea, and I had no plans. Then, when I was 45, my period suddenly stopped. I just assumed menopause had come early," she said. "While cleaning the bathroom, I found an old test kit and used it without thinking. A faint line appeared. I immediately bought a new one at the pharmacy and tested again, and two clear lines showed up."

She added, "What surprised me about the news of my second child was that after giving birth to my first daughter, Lee El, I couldn't appear on TV very much, so I decided to work hard from now on. Then, just two days after signing my agency contract, I found out I was pregnant," drawing laughter with the story.

The news of a second child was also a shock to her first daughter. Kim Hyo-jin said, "My first daughter never asked for a sibling. She liked being loved all by herself, and she was the kind of child who said she wanted to raise a dog instead." She continued, "When I carefully told her, 'El, you're going to have a sibling,' she got so angry that she said, 'When did I ever ask you to have a person? I asked you to have a dog.' Now, when the baby falls while walking, I just watch, but El runs over first to take care of the baby. She loves her sibling so much that she even asks, 'Mom, are you a stepmother?'" She shared the cheerful family anecdote.

That day, Kim Hyo-jin also talked about how her daily life changed after her husband was ordained as a pastor in 2022, making her a pastor's wife. She said, "My husband understands what I do so well that he encourages me to go out and do my best. But sometimes church members tell me, 'Please behave,' or 'The Lord is watching.'" She also spoke about the changed attention she receives as a pastor's wife.

She also opened up about other stories, including how she told her late-born second child that she was 20 years old, how senior Lee Kyung-sil managed her appearance during her rookie days, and the shocking moment when she saw Jo Hye-ryun practicing Tae Bo naked in their lodging during a solo overseas trip. She shared every detail of the 30-year friendship she has built with host Lee Kyung-sil and Jo Hye-ryun. Kim Hyo-jin, Lee Kyung-sil, and Jo Hye-ryun are currently appearing together in the play "I Love You, Mom," directed by Jo Hye-ryun.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.