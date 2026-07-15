Choi Kang-hee speaks out about stalking ordeal, saying, "I've even had nightmares. Please don't come looking for me"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Choi Kang-hee has revealed that she has been the victim of stalking.

On the 15th, Choi wrote on her account, "I'm leaving this explanation because everyone can see this post. If I don't write anything, I was told it would be taken as consent, and I found a letter yesterday saying someone would follow my car." She added that she had also realized the person was someone who had spoken to her a few days earlier.

Choi firmly said, "I won't reveal the person's name. Do not follow me. Silence is also a refusal." She added, "I hope people understand that trying to start a conversation without consent, waiting around, and following someone are all forms of stalking. Even if there is no malicious intent, these actions cause psychological fear." She once again asked the person not to come looking for her.

Choi also said, "I want to say this to my fans as well. I can no longer accept letters or gifts sent to the broadcasting station. Please deliver them through my entertainment agency or fan club." She added, "Recently, because of these ongoing incidents, I have even had nightmares that were hard to distinguish from reality. I ask for your prayers and cooperation."

Meanwhile, actress Choi Kang-hee will return to acting for the first time in five years through the play CLOSER in September.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.