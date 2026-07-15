Yang Se-chan Reveals Electric Shock Accident: "A Socket Exploded and I Fell Over. I Understood Fear" ('Giyu TV')

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-ju] Comedian Yang Se-chan revealed that he suffered an electric shock accident when he was young.

On the 14th, a video titled "Today's After-School Pickup Helper, Yang Se-chan" was uploaded to comedian Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung's YouTube channel, Giyu TV.

The couple invited comedian Yang Se-chan to serve as Hyun-jo's after-school pickup helper. Yang is known to Hyun-jo as "Bbak-bbak uncle," and is one of the uncles the child likes most. Kang Jae-joon said, "I'm curious how Hyun-jo will react when he sees Bbak-bbak uncle. Among the people around us, the only ones who can recognize someone other than us at a glance are grandma, grandpa, and Bbak-bbak uncle." Yang Se-chan, however, worried, "But the child might grow up and not recognize me."

Fortunately, Hyun-jo recognized Yang Se-chan right away. After playing excitedly at the playground together, Hyun-jo took a bath, and Yang watched him play with water from outside the bathroom. Seeing Hyun-jo playing alone, Yang said, "Playing by yourself is different from having someone to talk to, so I see why people talk about having a second child." Lee Eun-hyung admitted, "Seeing this makes me think that even though we had no thoughts about a second child, maybe we should consider it."

Yang Se-chan said, "There was something I felt when I was young. When I was little, I stuck chopsticks into an outlet. It looked like it would crackle, but the moment I put them in, it exploded." He then revealed that he had suffered an electric shock accident.

Lee Eun-hyung asked, "Weren't you hurt?" Yang Se-chan replied, "I don't remember. I just fell over. I know the fear of it, so ever since then I haven't been able to put anything in there." Lee Eun-hyung agreed, saying, "That's right. To avoid getting hurt, you practice getting hurt."

Impressed by how carefully Yang Se-chan watched over and cared for Hyun-jo, Kang Jae-joon asked him to "please come only once a week."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.