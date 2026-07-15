RESCENE Rises from a Gyaru Sensation to a National Girl Group... Hopes First Music Show No. 1 Will Be a Source of Hope

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] RESCENE lifted its first music show No. 1 trophy.

RESCENE took its first music show win since debut with the remake single "Pretty Girl" on SBS Life's "The Show," which aired on the 14th.

RESCENE said, "We love RIMIN, our fandom, so much. We hope this trophy can bring even a little hope to those who are running toward their dreams. We will do our best, so please keep cheering for us and watch us kindly."

The group drew attention with the "gyaru concept" showcased on Won-i's personal YouTube channel. Later, a video of Minami visiting Won-i's hometown of Geoje and saying, "Yaho Geoje" went viral online and became a meme, helping boost the group's overall recognition.

Building on that momentum, the title track "Love Attack" from its first mini album "SCENEDROME," released in August 2024, sparked a reverse-run phenomenon by reaching No. 1 on Melon's "Top 100" and daily chart, No. 1 on Bugs' real-time and daily charts, No. 2 on the FLO chart, and No. 1 on Genie Music's "Top 200" real-time chart and No. 2 on its daily chart. Its recently released remake single "Pretty Girl" is also holding strong in the upper ranks of major charts, including No. 1 on Melon's "Hot 100" and No. 4 on the "Top 100," No. 1 on Bugs' real-time chart, No. 7 on its daily chart, No. 6 on the FLO chart, and No. 10 on Genie Music's "Top 200."

With a music show No. 1 now added to the list, RESCENE has gone beyond being a simple sensation and established itself as a national girl group.

RESCENE will continue promoting "Pretty Girl."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.